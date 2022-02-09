Tanzania: Mbao FC Skipper Targets First League Survival

MBAO FC skipper Newton Kituku has assured fans and supporters that his team will not be relegated despite poor results they got in the first round in the First League.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' over the weekend after their 5-1 win against Arusha FC at CCM Kirumba stadium, Kituku said they will put more effort in training and work hard to win their five remaining matches.

Kituku, the former Mbeya city, Pamba FC and Mwanza combine FC player said they are confident their team will perform wonders and stay in the league.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza Region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

Mbao are now placed fifth on the league table after gathering 14 points from 13 outings. They have won four, drawn two and lost three matches. Mbao FC have netted fifteen and conceded eleven goals.

At CCM Kirumba Stadium, Mbao will play two matches against Alliance FC and Copco veteran FC while their away matches will be against Tabora based Rhino rangers at Ally Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora, Kurugenzi FC at Nguzo Nane grounds in Simiyu region and Nyaishozi FC at Kaitaba stadium in Kagera.

On his side Mbao FC head coach Ibrahim Mulumba has promised to work hard with his players so that their team stays in the First League.

He said the league is very difficult but with hard work and fans support they will stay in the league.