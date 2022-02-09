Tanzania: Govt Introduces Orbit Reader Technology to Visually Impaired Students

THE government through the Tanzania Institute of Education (TET) has said that orbit visual aids for sight- impaired pupils will bring positive change in education sector.

TET Director General Dr Aneth Komba made the remarks over at the weekend during the opening of a five-day training for teachers on how they can use the teaching aids to visually impaired students.

"I would like to emphasize the importance of orbit technology to sight - impaired pupils; as we know the world is currently at high level of globalisation and sight impaired pupils should not be left behind, as highlighted in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030," said Dr Komba .

The training organized by the Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organizations in collaboration with Kilimanjaro Blind Trust Africa (KBTA) based in Nairobi, Kenya, brought together 14 teachers from various primary schools

He called upon the teachers to use the training to enable the students to learn in a friendlier environment.

On his part, the Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organizations (Shivyawata) Vice Chairman, Mr Tungi Mwanjala said that the training that is under KBTA benefited 12 teachers from different schools, including Buigiri, Mwereni, Mazinyungu, Mvumi, Lugoba, Mpwapwa, Makambako and Moshi Secondary schools.

He said that a total of 72 orbit readers and 20 equipment have been distributed to the sight impaired students in those schools from grade three to six in primary schools and from Form I to III in secondary schools.

"We believe this technology is going to bring huge changes through the visually impaired students ... I express my gratitude to KBTA for trusting us and TET to oversee this project ... I call upon other stakeholders to also help these children to learn in friendly environment," he said.

The project Coordinator, Mr Maxwel Ajuoga, said the project being implemented in East Africa and Malawi aims to ensure that sight impaired students acquire knowledge through digital technology.