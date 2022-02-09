Tanzania: 207 Health Centres Set for Construction

THE government has dished out 58.25bn/- to facilitate construction of 207 new health centres in the divisions and strategic wards, which do not have the facilities.

The move aims at improving and bringing closer to the people quality health services in the country.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Dr Festo Ndugange made the statement in the House yesterday, saying that the government's zeal was to see its people accessing quality and affordable health services.

He was responding to a question by Seif Gulamali (Manonga-CCM), who wanted to know when the government would fulfill its promise to construct a health centre at Ziba ward in Igunga District, Tabora Region.

According to him, the government is well committed to ensure that health services are improved and it will continue investing in improving services for the country's development.

The deputy minister said the government has sent 250m/- to Igunga district council for the construction of a health centre at Ziba Ward.

He further added the construction of the new health centres will also contribute to the growth of the local economy by keeping people healthy enough to engage in various economic activities.

"The government will also continue issuing funds to councils so as to facilitate implementation of various promises issued by national leaders which include construction and rehabilitation of dispensaries, health centres and hospitals," he asserted.