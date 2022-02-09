Tanzania: 'Morrison Still Legal Simba Player'

SIMBA have maintained the recently suspended Bernard Morrison is still their legal player amid speculations that he is targeting to rejoin his former club, Young Africans.

The Ghanaian playmaker has lately made headlines after his current club issued a formal communication that he has been suspended due to indiscipline and urged him to write an official letter to the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on the allegations.

Elaborating on this yesterday was Simba's Media and Communications Manager Ahmed Ally who insisted that the suspension is not a punishment but rather a way to remind him to stick to the club's regulations.

"We have suspended him for allegedly conducting indiscipline and we have requested him to write a letter to the CEO to clarify on the allegations as required by law, but he has not yet done that.

"When his letter is ready, it will be passed through by the management to assess it as to whether to take the case to the disciplinary committee for further action or not.

"For us, we believe that he is still in the country and will respond to us soon. Other speculations that he is going to join another club does not concern us because he is our legal player and has a contract to respect," he said.

In another development, the media boss remarked that the two back to back NBC Premier League wins against Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya Kwanza have given them a deserved boost to face ASEC Mimosas in the CAF Confederation Cup (CAF CC) match this Sunday.

The Msimbazi Street Reds begin their CAF CC group stage campaign at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium against the Ivory Coast giants before confronting USGN of Niger and later RS Berkane from Morocco .

"Going to play a CAF Confederation Cup game after pocketing 6 points in the Premier League duels has uplifted the morale of players as our target was to collect six points before playing the Confederation Cup assignments, " he said.

Again, Ally disclosed that their objective in their coming three Confederation Cup fixtures is to generate seven points of which, he said, will help them a lot to stay comfortable in their group.

On when the Ivorian side will land in the country, he said they have not received any official date about their arrival, but said any day, his office will be alerted on the exact day of their landing.

Simba are the only envoys flying high the national colours in the continental level football showdown.