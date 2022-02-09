Tanzania: Govt to Continue Allocating Budget for Medical Equipment

THE government has assured its commitment to ensuring that it sets aside budget every year for the purchase of medical devices and drugs for improving health services delivery.

The government intends to ensure that all dispensaries and health centres in the country have the needed medical appliances and drugs, so that the public get quality health services.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional administration and local government, Festo Dugange told the Parliament here yesterday that in 2021/22 financial year, the government has set aside 11.3bn/- for the purchase.

He said Msalala municipal council was among the beneficiaries whereas the government has set aside 376m/- for the purchase of medical equipment and appliances.

Mr Dugange gave the statistics when responding a main question by Mr Kassim Idd (Msalala-CCM) who wanted to know the time frame for the government to ensure all dispensaries and health centres in Msalala District Council will be availed with the needed medical appliances and drugs.

Moreover, he said, in 2021/22, the council was as well budgeted 1.05bn/ for medical equipment and devices but as of December 2021, the government has disbursed 178m/-.

Furthermore, he said, Isaka and Mwalugulu health centres has a budget of 600m/-for purchase of medical equipment and devices while Matinje, Mwakima and Kabondo dispensary has a share of 150m/-for the medical appliances.

He said the government will beef up budget for medical appliances and drugs as times goes on with availability of the financial resources as they want to ensure all dispensaries and health facilities have the needed drugs and medical equipment.

However, he said the government has directed the regional administration and local government authority to enforce local revenue collection part of which to be channeled to the medical services.