Tanzania: State Studies Better Mode to Address Unemployment

THE government is conducting a study in other countries facing prevailing unemployment, to find out which would be the best mode to address the problem in the country.

The study is aimed at drawing experiences from different countries within and outside the Africa, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment& Persons with Disability), Mr Patrobas Katambi, stated in the Parliament.

His statement came in the wake of concern from Special-Seats MP Halima Mdee over rising unemployment rate in the country.

Ms Mdee sought government's plans to strengthen private sector, which offers big share in the number of employments in the country.

Mr Katambi said among steps taken to strengthen the country's private sector included improving issuance of work permit, whereby by the duration has now been shortened.

He further said efforts are also in the ministerial level, whereby as per the directive of President Samia Suluhu Hassan that each ministry should provide employment implication in their budgets that how many jobs would be created from the annual budgets.

Earlier, when asking basic question, Special-Seats lawmaker Fakharia Shomar Khamis (CCM) wanted to hear from the government over measures taken to empower beneficiaries of the higher education loans to repay the loans since many are jobless.

Mr Katambi explained that one of government's duties is to put in place an enabling environment to ensure that Tanzanians acquires skills for self-employment and become employable in order to boost national economy.

He said according the Act for establishment of the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB) parents or guarantors should ensure that the loans are repaid so that other needy Tanzanians could benefit from.

For the jobless graduates the government has continued taking different steps to enable them be employable or create their own jobs.

Among other measures was to engage them in internship in local and foreign employers whereby a total of 6,624 graduates have benefited from on-job training and 11,475 graduates were given training for becoming competitive in different economic sectors.

Through the youth empowerment fund, a total of 3.3bn/- were disbursed in the past five years for issuing soft loans to youth, including graduates.