Tanzania: Health Experts Call for Routine Eye Checkups in Children

PARENTS and guardians have been urged to take their children for routine eye check-ups following the increasing of eye cancer incidents in children.

The advice was given by Dr Bernadetha Shilio, a Program Manager with the National Eye Care Program at the Ministry of Health in Dodoma recently, noting that eye cancer in children has become a threat as some children are born with it.

"This cancer is caused by a genetic defect that affects the optic nerve, and begins to appear three years after the baby is born," he said.

Dr Shilio hinted that eye cancer in children has been affecting more than three to five-year-olds and as the child grows older it can affect one eye to the other.

She added that it rarely occurs after five years, however, she expressed that cancer affects children of all kinds as it involves genetics and it is inherited. It is possible for a family with these genes to have a child with this disease.

"Eye cancer is usually internal and it is not easy to see the main symptoms that appear to be internal inflammation, as it grows the eye becomes swollen and continues to affect the corner of the eye, when the eye wall ruptures the swollen eye affects the bones and even may cause a loss of lives," she described.

She said for a child who is late to get treatment the eye is often removed. He said if the child was treated, they would be subjected to radiation and medication. Dr Shilio said the ministry has a strategic plan that is aimed at preventing and controlling cancer.

The strategy includes providing community safety education, conducting pre-screening, and increasing access to medical care. The strategies are in line with the World Health Organization's commitment to eradicate preventable cancers by 2030.