Rwanda: World Chess Body President to Visit Rwanda

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the World Chess Federation, commonly referred to by its French acronym FIDE, is visiting regional countries including Rwanda this month.

According to Maxence Murara, chairperson of the Interim Executive Committee of the Rwanda Chess Federation, Dvorkovich and his delegation will arrive in Kigali on the evening of February 24, and depart on February 25.

It will be Dvorkovich's first visit in the region.

"The aim of his visit is to promote initiatives aimed at strengthening chess development in the country such as Chess for Women and Chess in Education, and also introduce new programs such as Chess for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Chess for refugees," Murara said.

Activities to mark the FIDE President's visit, Murara said, will include an open Chess competition set to start on February 24.

"The President of the World Chess Federation will be the guest of honor during the awarding ceremony. Details of the tournament will be announced soon," Murara said.

Times Sport has established that the FIDE President's delegation is also willing to see initiatives where chess is used for building the life skills and the empowerment of children.

As regards Chess in education, FIDE has a training program for lecturers and teachers and is inclined to support such programmes within Rwanda's educational system. FIDE is an international organization based in Switzerland. It connects the various national chess federations and acts as the governing body of international chess competition.

Who is Arkady Dvorkovich?

Arkady Vladimirovich Dvorkovich, 49, is a Russian public servant and economist, who was elected president of FIDE in October 2018, succeeding Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, a Russian businessman and politician.

In 2018, he served as chairman of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organizing Committee, collaborating closely with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Dvorkovich's father, Vladimir Dvorkovich, was an international chess arbiter.

Dvorkovich is an official of the Russian Chess Federation who was Deputy Prime Minister in Dmitry Medvedev's Cabinet from May 2012 up to May 2018.

He was previously an Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation from May 2008 to May 2012.