Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youths Claim Party Directors in Support of Kasukuwere's Takeover Bid

ZANU PF youths have claimed half of the party's directors and workers at its headquarters are in support of exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's bid to take over power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The youths claimed the vanquished former Zanu PF strongman, who recently issued a statement claiming he was preparing a triumphal return, still commands massive support within the party.

They accused unnamed senior party officials of being paid to ensure Mnangagwa loses presidency at next year's elections.

Speaking to journalists Monday, Zanu PF affiliate Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform acting chairperson Tonderai Chidawa who is also a member of the party's Youth League described those in support of Mnangagwa's exit as "rotten appendages of Kasukuwere".

"As the vanguards of the party it is our appeal that all the rotten people at Zanu PF headquarters be urgently relieved of their party posts for dishonesty and disloyalty to yourself and the revolutionary party," said Chidawa.

"Shumba Murambwi, half of the workers and directors at the party are not loyal to you but they are appendages of Kasukuwere and the fallen G40 cabal, these same sellouts are the authors of the chaos in provincial elections."

Chidawa's is not a new script, in 2020 then youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and politburo member Lewis Matutu were suspended after fingering senior party officials in rampant corruption, factional fights and state capture.

Tsenengamu has since formed his own political outfit the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) while Matutu disappeared from public life after undergoing 'reorientation' at the party's Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Added Chidawa: "There are people at Zanu PF headquarters who are working with the G40 cabal to make sure that you (Mnangagwa) lose the next election.

"We are going to be naming and shaming them soon, we are also going to name and shame their paymasters."

Jonathan Moyo had not responded to questions sent to him by time of publication.

He is one of the G40 leaders exiled as a result of Mnangagwa's 2017 takeover which threatened lives of his rivals.