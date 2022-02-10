Nigeria: 2023 - Governorship Race Open for Others Despite Emmanuel Picking Preferred Successor - Official

"There is absolutely no need for fear and no cause for alarm. Those who want to go for election should prepare to go for election."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State would not shut its doors against other governorship aspirants despite Governor Udom Emmanuel presenting his preferred successor for the 2023 election, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Emembong has said.

There have been uneasiness and some opposition in the state, even within Mr Emmanuel's cabinet and the PDP, over the governor's choice of the Commissioner for Land and Water Resources, Umo Eno, as a preferred successor.

Apart from the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, Bassey Albert and the member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Onofiok Luke, the Commissioner for Economic Development in Mr Emmanuel's cabinet, Akan Okon, are among the few who have so far indicated interest to succeed the governor.

Udom Inoyo, a former vice chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, joined the race early enough and was even rumoured to be Governor Emmanuel's preferred choice.

"Even when the governor (Emmanuel) was contesting for election when I was state publicity secretary of the PDP, he told us in the party to ensure that if someone wants to buy a form to contest for governor, let the person buy.

"The doors of the party were thrown open in his own election. So if he did that in his own election, will he become overbearing in an election that he is not going for?" The information commissioner, Mr Ememobong said on Monday while speaking with reporters in Uyo on the issues around the 2023 elections in the state.

A reporter asked Mr Ememobong if he truly believed the governor's claim that God revealed Mr Eno to him as the person who should succeed him.

Mr Ememobong responded, "I believe the governor, he is the one who had the encounter. I wasn't there when the encounter happened. I wasn't there when the revelation happened but I believe him.

"Why do I believe him? In my relationship with him either as boss to servant or as father to son or publicity secretary to the candidate of the party, he has never told me, Ini Ememobong, a lie. So I believe him."

Mr Ememobong said "politics is a game of interest, not a game of vilification".

"If majority of Akwa Ibom people integrate themselves into Umo Eno's interest it becomes their interest. It is the first time Umo Eno is coming out. The difference is that before he has had the opportunity to sell himself and galvanise the interest of people into his agenda, he is facing attack.

"By revelation, he has arrived at the scene. By confrontation, some people have confronted him. It is now by negotiation that he would further his agenda. And at the end, by nomination, the candidate of the party will emerge. And by election, the next governor of Akwa Ibom will emerge. So there's no controversy," he added.

Mr Emmanuel's preferred successor hails from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area.

Although the position of the governor is zoned to Akwa Ibom North East District which Nsit Ubium is a part of, there are many who hold the view that the position should be further zoned to a federal constituency - Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency - that had not yet produced a governor within the district.

A reporter asked Mr Ememobong why his father was taking a stance that is different from that of Governor Emmanuel, regarding which area in Akwa Ibom should produce the next governor.

The commissioner said his father, Ememobong Essien, an 80-year-old respectable traditional chief who was part of the struggle for the creation of Akwa Ibom State, was entitled to his political opinion.

He said it was not a crime for his father to desire to have a governor come from their local government area - Ibiono Ibom.

"He cannot be vilified for taking that position. And what did he say? He simply said that that is his desire but that the demands should be peaceful."

The commissioner, however, said he (Ini Ememobong) would provide the political direction in the area, and that in as much as he would not fight the wishes of Ibiono Ibom, he would do what the governor wants.

"I am an appointed officer of government, I bear the trust of an appointor and I will execute that trust. I will stand by a man who has stood by me, I will stand by a man who gave me an appointment for a day like this.

"But will I fight the wishes of my people? The answer is no. These things are not confronting each other, the governor whom I serve has made a choice and has not foreclosed the space. The challenge would have been if the governor made a choice and foreclosed the space," he said.