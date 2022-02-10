Kenya: BasiGo Secures $4.3 Million in Seed Funding to Accelerate Mass Transit Ev Adoption in Kenya

9 February 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Kenya-based EV startup BasiGo has closed $4.3 million in seed funding, three months after setting up operations in East Africa's biggest economy, to provide clean-energy mass transit vehicles in a country that is heavily-reliant on fossil-fuel buses.

The startup said it will use the new funding to set up an assembly plant in Nairobi and to launch the sales and delivery of its electric buses. Already, BasiGo has set up a charging and servicing depot adjacent to the country's main airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in the capital, Nairobi. It has also imported two electric buses for the pilot program.

