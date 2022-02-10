Tanzania: Nkuhungu Residents Laud Govt for Addressing Floods

RESIDENTS of various streets of Nkuhungu area and its neigbouring areas in the outskirts of Dodoma City have paid tribute to the government for coming up with an ambitious project for draining water in one of the dams that has for a long time been causing chaos forcing some households to flee their houses due to floods.

The dam has affected over 8,000 people living in three streets of Mtube, Bochela and Mnyakongo, according to Mnyakongo Street Chairman, Ector Matonya.

Because of the rains that have been causing havoc, with a lot of water flowing from the dam to peoples' households, the government contracted the Dodoma based company--Technics Construction Group Limited to put up appropriate infrastructure that would see all the water drained from the dam as well as ensuring that there was no more chaos to area residents during the rainy season.

Led by the Group Managing Director (MD), Mr Thobias Kyando, the company has several years of brilliant experience in executing various construction projects in the country, by relying on its high equipment and machinery potential, and by utilizing its technical know-how and experience of its skillful managers and experts.

During an interview with the 'Daily News', Nkuhungu residents said that for many years whenever it rains, they had been spending sleepless nights because their houses would be surrounded by water, adding that some residents had lost their lives.

The Mnyakongo Street Chairman said three streets of Mtube, Bochela and Mnyakongo were highly affected by the floods, thus the ongoing project was long overdue because already many people had been affected.

"We thank the government under Samia Suluhu Hassan because the project is being implemented with a great pace and we believe that upon completion floods in the three streets will remain a history," he noted.

He said water was coming from Itega Mountains only to remain stagnant at a dam- like area and then move to surround many houses, something which forced the area residents to flee their homes.

The CCM Secretary of Publicity and Ideology in Nkuhungu Ward, Mr Robert Job, thanked the government for listening to them on the challenge that had so far affected over 8,000 people.

A survey by the 'Daily News' found the technicians and engineers progressing well at the project site, saying that sooner than later, the project would be completed.

One of the area residents who were affected by the , Mr Lubi Shirima said he was forced by water to flee his house that was surrounded by water, threatening the lives of his family members.

"We were given plots of Land which initially we thought were secure after they were surveyed by experts from the government, however, after we built our houses prior to the rainy season we lived safely but after rains then that is when the challenge kicked off," he said.