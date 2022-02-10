Malawi: Councilor in Mzuzu Defects to MCP

9 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A Councillor in Mzuzu has defected to Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Martha Jere of Chibanja ward has defected to the party in Mzuzu City.

Jere said she wants to assist President Lazarus Chakwera to develop Mzuzu City.

"I have joined MCP to assist in the development of the city. We have a lot of developmental needs in our ward," said Jere.

Receiving the councillor, MCP Regional Chairman for the North, Joseph Chavula, said the party is ready to welcome anyone.

In his remarks, MCP District Chairperson, Franklin Hara emphasised the need for party members to always observe discipline.

