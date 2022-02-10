Tanzania: President Samia Leaves for Visits to France, Belgium

9 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has left the country for France and Belgium on a state visit.

A Wednesday's press statement issued by Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus, said President Samia will attend heads of state conference in France.

The leaders are expected to discuss global marine resources.

The statement added that the Head of States will also witness the signing of the agreements between Tanzanian and France.

The agreements focus on the development projects sector, cooperation in the blue economy, maritime security, the transport sector and sustainable development.

Among other things, President Samia is also expected to meet Tanzanians living in France.

