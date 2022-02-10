Mauritius: Portable Smoke Meters Handed Over to Concerned Stakeholders By Minister Ramano

press release

Fifteen portable smoke meters were handed over to concerned authorities, by the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr. Kavydass Ramano, this afternoon, during a ceremony held at the Sir Harilall Vaghjee Hall in Port-Louis.

Seven smoke meters were remitted to the Police de l'Environnement of Mauritius, and two devices to that of Rodrigues. One smoke meter was handed over to the Traffic Management Branch and four apparatus to the National Land Transport Authority. One unit was also remitted to the Ministry of National Infrastructure and Community Development.

In his address, Mr. Kavydass Ramano said that the new smoke meters are robust, portable and easy to use on the roads and are expected to ensure regulatory compliance with regard to smoke emissions from diesel-powered vehicles. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 188A of the Road Traffic Act, they have been duly prescribed and approved by the Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail to be used during road checks, amongst others, he added.

The Environment Minister underscored that this initiative aims at significantly reducing pollution due to emissions emanating from vehicle gases by increasing the accountability of drivers, vehicle users and owners. This, he observed, will help our island to evolve towards a sector of more sustainable, cleaner and safer land transport.

As part of an action plan to improve the quality air for road users and for the population in general, pointed out the Minister, a provision of Rs. 9 million has been allocated during the Budget 2021-2022 and an amount of Rs. 1 million has been set aside for the next fiscal year under the Environment and Climate Change Fund for the acquisition of sophisticated and easy-to-use portable smoke meters.

Minister Ramano also indicated that his Ministry has implemented an index of air quality, the Air Quality Index, which will allow continuous monitoring air quality in the country and informed that the acquisition of three air monitoring stations to be deployed in strategic locations on the island, are being catered for.

On that note, he announced that the Road Traffic (Control of Vehicles Emissions) Regulations 2002 has been amended by the Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail in January 2022, based on recommendations made by a Technical Sub-Committee instituted by his Ministry. The amendments will come into effect effective from February 21, 2022, he indicated.

These will cater for instance for any diesel-powered vehicle emitting smoke at an opacity greater than 50% to be liable to a fixed fine of Rs 2000 according to the Road Traffic (Control of Vehicle Emissions) Regulations 2002. As for any vehicle emitting smoke at an opacity greater than 70%, it will be liable to a fixed fine of Rs 2000 as well as a Prohibition Notice under the same regulations and report to a fitness center within a period not exceeding more than 14 days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the Minister informed that an Inter-ministerial Technical Committee was set up to define the technical specifications of the smoke meters, and to propose amendments to be made to the legislative framework in force to enable their optimal use.

Minister Ramano called upon all vehicle owners and users to keep their vehicles in good condition and to carry out regular maintenance so that they do not emit black smoke.

Memorandum of Understanding

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed, today, with the authorities concerned to establish the terms under which the smoke meters will be transferred to enable their more efficient use.

Sensitisation campaign

A radio spot, video clip and a poster, as part of a sensitisation campaign to raise awareness on the impacts and considerable effects that black smoke emissions can have on the health and the environment and how these emissions could be reduced, were also launched on that occasion.

Training

Around fifty officers from these concerned institutions have received training on the field from 08 to 17 November 2021. The training program covered at both the theoretical and practical aspects of the equipment and included a focused one-day "training for trainers" session.