Kenya: UK Bolsters Kenya's Green Energy With Shs 4.7 Billion Kitty

Nairobi — The UK Government today announced Shs 4.7 billion of new funding for solar energy, forest restoration, and other nature projects in Kenya.

Kesses Solar Project in Eldoret received Shs 3.9 billion of funding from the UK-backed Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund, driving clean green energy in Kenya.

When completed, the plant will improve access to energy for thousands of people and create up to 400 construction jobs- helping Kenya achieve 100percent renewable energy by 2030 as announced at COP26 last year.

The UK also announced Shs 800 million to restore deforested and degraded land in Kenya. The package was unveiled at an event to launch the Greening Kaptagat Project in Elgeyo Marakwet - a project backed by Shs 75 million in funding from the UK, and delivered in partnership with the WWF and the Eliud Kipchoge foundation.

At COP26, 140 countries, including Kenya and the UK, pledged to stop and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Today's announcement, launched with PS Chris Kiptoo, World Marathon Champion Eliud Kipchoge, and WWF CEO Mohamed Awer helps to turn this pledge into action.

Immediate threats facing the Kaptagat landscape include unsustainable agricultural practices, illegal logging, overgrazing, forest encroachment and charcoal production.

The Greening Kaptagat Forest project aims to mitigate these threats by providing access to sustainable development activities that will restore over 1,000 hectares and benefit over 1,000 people living in the Kaptagat forest landscape.

The project launch also included the unveiling of the Kapkoi-Kibogy solar-powered water project that will provide a steady flow of water for household consumption for approximately 800 Kaptagat residents