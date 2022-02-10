Rwanda: Five Dropped From Rwanda Squad Ahead of Fiba Wc Qualifiers

9 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Cheikh Sarr, the head coach of the Rwanda national basketball team, has dropped five players from his provisional squad in preparation for the upcoming Window 1 of the qualifiers of the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Since January, the men's team has been training ahead of the qualifiers scheduled for February 25-27 in Dakar, Senegal.

And, with the tournament drawing closer, Sarr has now decided to release five players: Fiston Irutingabo and Thierry Nkundwa (APR), Prince Muhizi (REG) as well as Eric Muhayemukiza and Yamini Niyubahwe (IPRC-Kigali).

Rwanda are in Group B, along with reigning champions Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan.

Rwanda will play a warm-up game against Egypt in Dakar before embarking on the qualifying campaign on February 25.

The team depart for Senegal next week.

Bahrain-based shooting guard Kenny Gasana and Belgium-based power-forward William Robeyns will join up with their teammates in Senegal.

Current squad:

Ali Kubwimana Kazingufu, Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Bello Nkanira, Aristide Mugabe, Armel Sangwe, Bruno Nyamwasa, Pascal Nkurunziza, Dieudonné Ndizeye and Victoire Mutabaruka. Others are Olivier Shyaka, Elie Kaje, Hubert Kabera Bugingo, Arnaud Nkusi, Jean Paul Ndoli, Ntore Habimana, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche and Axel Mpoyo.

