Rwanda: Fred Muhozi Holds First Training Session With Kiyovu Sports

Amavubi forward Fred Muhozi has held his first training session with his new club Kiyovu Sports.

The budding striker joined the "Green Baggies" earlier this week from Espoir FC and completed his first training session with the Kigali based club on Wednesday.

Muhozi netted four goals in the first round of the league with Espoir and he is expected to continue with his good form as Kiyovu eye the league title.

He is scheduled to make his Kiyovu Sports debut on Saturday when Kiyovu face Gorilla FC.

On the international scene, he scored on his Amavubi debut on January 3 in a 3-0 friendly game win over Guinea in Kigali.