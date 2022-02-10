Rwanda: Mashami Contract Issues - Three Things FERWAFA Must Observe

As the contract of the national football team coach Vincent Mashami runs out this month, the national football federation and the Ministry of Sports have a huge decision on their hands on whether to renew it or hire someone else.

Mashami was appointed as head coach of Amavubi on August 18, 2018 following the resignation of German tactician Antoine Hey after the country failed to make it to the quarter finals of CHAN that year.

The 39-year-old's four-year stint with the Amavubi has not been the best with the country's quarter finals berth in the 2020 CHAN in Cameroon being his best achievement so far.

Certainly, it is an open secret that Mashami has not lived up to expectations and there are three important things FERWAFA must take note of in order to conclude whether to renew his contract or let him go.

Has Mashami met his initial target?

Before any coach is appointed, there is a task or target for him to fulfill which could be either qualify for a tournament or reach a certain stage of the competition.

These are generally the basic targets. With regards to Mashami, was he able to meet the target set which included the AFCON 2019 as well as 2021?

Is the team progressing or retrogressing?

Rwanda finished 2021 at 135th position in the FIFA world ranking and they won just two competitive games. Comparing the three and half years of Mashami to his predecessors, is the team progressing or is it retrogressing?

What does the future also hold under Mashami? FERWAFA needs to answer all those questions before deciding on the next course of action.

Again, what unique thing has Mashami brought to the team? Has he been able scout quality unknown Rwandan talents around the globe to beef up the team or is it always the same set of players he calls whether they are in good form or not.

Does the team have a system or pattern of play?

Football is about ideology, the Italians are noted for the "Catenaccio", the Spanish for "Tiki Taka", the North Africans, usually for their wing play.

What system is the Amavubi noted for under Mashami and is it really working to achieve the needed results? Well all these factors should be taken into consideration before a decision is taken on the coach this month.