Rwanda: AS Muhanga Plan Quick Return to Top Flight League

AS Muhanga head coach Mohammed Nonde is optimistic that his relegated club will make a quick comeback to the top flight division next season.

Nonde said that the team's ambition is to earn promotion back to top-flight football and will do all that it takes to make it happen, starting with winning more games in the return leg.

"We have built a strong team with young players that can compete at a high level once again next season. We have high hopes for a quick comeback next year," Nonde, who joined AS Muhanga at the end of last year, said.

AS Muhanga finished the first leg of the second division championship with a 21-point lead in Group B.