Rwanda: AS Muhanga Plan Quick Return to Top Flight League

10 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Muhanga head coach Mohammed Nonde is optimistic that his relegated club will make a quick comeback to the top flight division next season.

Nonde said that the team's ambition is to earn promotion back to top-flight football and will do all that it takes to make it happen, starting with winning more games in the return leg.

"We have built a strong team with young players that can compete at a high level once again next season. We have high hopes for a quick comeback next year," Nonde, who joined AS Muhanga at the end of last year, said.

AS Muhanga finished the first leg of the second division championship with a 21-point lead in Group B.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X