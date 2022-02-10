Rwanda: 2022 Transfer Window - Four Rwandan Players Abroad Who Changed Clubs

It was a quiet January transfer window for Rwandan players abroad with only four players joining new teams as most clubs held on to their players for at least until the end of the season.

The biggest Rwandan players abroad who changed clubs was Thierry Manzi's move to FAR Rabat whereas budding teenager Jonathan Nsanzimana of Bayern Munich also switched clubs.

Times Sport brings to you a complete winter 2022 transfer wrap up of Rwandan players abroad.

Thierry Manzi (Dila Gori to FAR Rabat)

The Amavubi defender made a trans-continent switch as he moved from Georgian outfit to Moroccan giants FAR Rabat on a free transfer.

Manzi's transfer was the biggest among Rwandan players abroad in the winter 2022 transfer window because of his pedigree.

At FAR Rabat, he joins former APR team mate Emmanuel Imanishimwe who has been a revelation since his move in January 2021.

Gilbert Ishimwe

(Eskilstuna City to Orebro Syr)

The 21-year-old left-footed central midfielder changed clubs in Sweden as he moved from Eskilstuna City to Orebro Syr on a free transfer.

Ishimwe will feature for the Ettan Nora club on a two-year deal as he hopes to make his mark. He previously also played for the under 19 side of AFC United.

Jonathan Nsanzimana

(Bayern Munich to SSV Ulm)

Despite being very talented, the 18-year-old right-back was finding it difficult to get playing time at the Bavarians U-19 side as he made only one appearance this season.

Bayern Munich partnership club SSV Ulm who play in the Regionalliga Sud and are leading the league log expressed interest in him and he was made to join them on a free transfer.

Glen Habimana

(SK Lierse to U. Furstenwalde)

Habimana needed to feature in a division team to aid his development after several years with the U-21 side of SK Lierse in Belgium and he has now moved to German fourth tier club U-Furstenwalde.

The 20-year-old striker is considered as a great talent but was just unfortunate not to have broken into the Lierse senior team in the Belgian second tier.