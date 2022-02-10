Rwanda: Floods, Landslides Paralyse Transport in Some Districts

Some districts are struggling to get sustainable solutions as floods and landslides take their toll on the transport sector across the country.

The recent heavy rains had been predicted to cause havoc from the beginning of January to February, as indicated by a forecast released a few weeks back.

The 10-day forecast had predicted that heavy rains would continue up to February 10 in some districts especially in south western and south eastern parts of the country which were to experience risks of flooding, landslides among others.

Eric Bizimana, the vice Mayor in charge of economic development in Muhanga district told The New Times that some bridges and roads have been damaged by flooding and landslides.

One of the damaged bridges include the one on River Nyabarongo connecting the districts of Muhanga and Gakenke and is used by thousands of people every day going for mining activities and other businesses in Gakenke.

The rehabilitation of this bridge which was also previously damaged by floods was again disrupted by more floods on February 8 in which two people who were working on the bridge narrowly survived drowning when they were swept away by a wave.

Officials said the duo was rescued and one was taken to Ruli hospital and the other to Kabgayi hospital.

"We have resumed the rehabilitation activities of this temporary bridge while waiting for a sustainable solution," he said, adding that currently a motorized boat is helping to transport passengers.

He said studies are about to be completed so that a strong and sustainable bridge can be constructed in the near future with the support of Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA).

He said that there other small bridges mainly made of wood that have been damaged and are being rehabilitated through community works.

34km road needs protection from collapse

Bizimana said that there is need for Rwf1.3 billion to protect a buffer zone of 34 km road from collapsing due to landslides that have been damaging the road during heavy rains.

"Mpimbi-Burerabana-Nyabinoni road which serves different communities and other infrastructures including a model village has been severely destroyed by disasters. Although we improvised protection of the road through community works, it is not a sustainable solution," he said, explaining that Muhanga district is hilly and sloppy which makes it vulnerable to landslides and floods.

"Therefore we need resilient roads and bridges among other infrastructures," he noted.

Etienne Havugimana, who is Bizimana's counterpart in Rutsiro district told The New Times that the heavy rains this week damaged roads and bridges among others, saying that most of them had already been devastated by previous rains.

"Some are being fixed with community works because they were simple and small bridges but others require the construction of new bridges as a sustainable solution. Engineering Brigade (of RDF) and RTDA have visited the sites to help develop to study how to get a strong bridge," he said.

He said a bridge on River Nkora that connects Mushonyi and Kigeyo sectors collapsed and needs to be rebuilt.

The bridge is located on Kivu Belt road under construction.

There is also a need to build a new bridge in the Kayabaraza area.

Some other bridges including the one that connects Gihango sector to Musasa sector and the other that connects Musasa sector to Boneza sector needs to be rebuilt with support from RTDA after studies, he said.

"Some small bridges will be rehabilitated under VUP works," he noted.

Residents in Musanze district are also decrying heavy rains that have made some roads impassable.

Janvier Ramuli, the Mayor of Musanze district said that a solution is being devised to drain the stagnant water that blocks some roads.

Damages status

The assessment by the ministry in charge of emergency management shows that between February 6 and 9, three bridges and three roads were severely damaged while others were temporarily disrupted by floods.

Last year, disasters damaged 44 roads, 32 bridges, four water supply systems, 59 electrical transmission poles among others.

In 2020, at least 151 roads and 102 bridges were damaged by disasters while 30 roads and 40 bridges were damaged in 2019.

This was in need of Rwf120 billion to be rehabilitated.

By press time, Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) had not responded to explain how the damaged transport infrastructures are being rehabilitated and the needed budget.