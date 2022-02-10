Rwanda: APR Coach Sets Sights on Trophy as League Returns

APR FC coach Adil Mohamed Errade is keen to retain the league trophy as the second half of the league returns this weekend.

The army side will host Gicumbi on February 12 and Errade says the team needs to bounce back after their 50 match unbeaten run was stopped by Mukura last month.

"I am confident that the loss to Mukura will not make our players lose confidence and our target is to retain the league title," the Moroccan coach said.

APR FC leads the league table with 34 points, five points clear of second-placed Kiyovu SC while Rayon are third with 26 points.