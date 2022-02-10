Rwanda: Bal2022 - Reg to Kick Start Tourney Against Morocco's As Sale

10 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Fixtures

March 6

REG Vs AS Salé

March 9

REG Vs Seydou Legacy Athletique

March 11

REG Vs Dakar Universite Club

March 14

REG Vs US Monastir

Rwandan champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club will start their Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 journey with a game against Association Sportive Salé (AS Salé) of Morocco on March 6.

REG were placed in the Sahara Conference alongside AS Sale (Morocco), Dakar Universite Club (Senegal), Seydou Legacy Athletique Club (Guinea), and Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique).

After their opener against AS Salé, Henry Mwinuka's side will take on Seydou Legacy Athletique on March 9, and then play Dakar Universite Club on March 11.

Their last game will be against Tunisian Powerhouse US-Monastir on March 14.

Altogether, 12 teams from different African countries will participate in the tournament.

They are divided into two conferences - the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference.

Teams in each conference will play against each other, and the top 4 will proceed to the next round of playoffs which will be on a knockout basis (quarterfinals, semifinals and then finals).

The Sahara Conference's games will take place at the Dakar Arena in Senegal from March 5-15, while the Nile Conference's group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 9-19.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X