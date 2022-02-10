Rwanda: Bal2022 - Reg to Kick Start Tourney Against Morocco's As Sale

Fixtures

March 6

REG Vs AS Salé

March 9

REG Vs Seydou Legacy Athletique

March 11

REG Vs Dakar Universite Club

March 14

REG Vs US Monastir

Rwandan champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club will start their Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 journey with a game against Association Sportive Salé (AS Salé) of Morocco on March 6.

REG were placed in the Sahara Conference alongside AS Sale (Morocco), Dakar Universite Club (Senegal), Seydou Legacy Athletique Club (Guinea), and Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique).

After their opener against AS Salé, Henry Mwinuka's side will take on Seydou Legacy Athletique on March 9, and then play Dakar Universite Club on March 11.

Their last game will be against Tunisian Powerhouse US-Monastir on March 14.

Altogether, 12 teams from different African countries will participate in the tournament.

They are divided into two conferences - the Sahara Conference and the Nile Conference.

Teams in each conference will play against each other, and the top 4 will proceed to the next round of playoffs which will be on a knockout basis (quarterfinals, semifinals and then finals).

The Sahara Conference's games will take place at the Dakar Arena in Senegal from March 5-15, while the Nile Conference's group phase will take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 9-19.

