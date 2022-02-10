Namibia: KitKat Recall Over Broken Glass Affects Namibia

NESTLÉ South Africa's voluntary recall of a limited number of KitKat products affects Namibian consumers.

Last week, Nestlé announced that the recall was due to the potential presence of pieces of glass in the chocolates.

The affected products are the Nestlé KitKat two-finger milk 36x20 gram and the Nestlé KitKat mini bag milk 32x200 gram.

As a precaution, Nestlé South Africa is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited number of KitKat milk chocolate products due to the possibility that they may contain pieces of glass, however, the food company says it has not received any complaints or reports of injuries.

The company is taking cautionary action after the discovery of the presence of small pieces of glass during quality and safety checks.

"In addition to South Africa, the recall also bears reference to Namibia," says Zweli Mnisi, the company's spokesperson for southern Africa.

Mnisi could, however, not say how many units are affected overall, as well as in Namibia.

Moreover, there is no information as yet on which other countries are affected by the recall.

Mnisi added that currently, Nestlé is focused on efforts to initiate a successful recall to remove affected products from shelves as quickly and efficiently as possible, in the interest of public safety.

"We are currently investigating the cause of the issue, and as such, cannot give interviews while this is ongoing. Be assured, we are working hard to conclude the investigation," Mnisi said.

According to the company, consumers who may have purchased the products listed should not consume them but rather return them to the place where they were purchased, for a full refund.

"If you have any concerns after consuming one of the affected products, please consult a medical professional who will be able to provide you with the best advice and guidance.

We are currently investigating what went wrong.

Having spotted the problem, we took steps immediately to fix it," Nestlé noted.

Moreover, the company has put extra measures in place to further strengthen quality and safety checks to ensure this does not happen again.

"The quality and safety of our products are the top priority for our company.

We understand that people will be concerned, and apologise unreservedly to them. We regret very much any inconvenience caused by this recall," Nestlé added.

The company is working closely with the South African national department of health's food control directorate and will continue to cooperate with them fully on this voluntary recall.