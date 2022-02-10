South Africa: The "Friendly City" Is Filthy

9 February 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

A terrible stench hangs about the "Friendly City" as solid waste and garbage piles up in Nelson Mandela Bay. Out of 36 municipal refuse collection trucks, only 11 are operational. The rest are in for repairs.

Refuse collection has been affected in Motherwell, the Northern Areas, Straunway and Uitenhage.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Tuesday that the City has approved an "emergency deviation" to hire 16 more refuse compactors.

Only 11 of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's 36 refuse trucks are operational

"We want the municipality to clean up this city," says Themba Tini, the director of Tini's Funeral Services in KwaNobuhle, Kariega. Rubbish is strewn all over the township's six wards.

"Our funeral parlour is infested with flies," says Tini.

His business was established in 1985. Now he is worried that the rubbish piling up around the mortuary will mean he fails health inspections.

Tini says his staff clean every day around the building but they can't keep up with the constant dumping.

"People dump litter because the municipality doesn't collect waste from wheelie bin-using residents on a daily basis as required," he said.

Ward 44 Councillor Luzuko Ndamse (ANC) said, "People keep on dumping illegally when the truck fails to collect waste. But we urge people to refrain from illegal dumping."

Mayco Member for Public Health in Nelson Mandela Bay Councillor Thsonono Buyeye said, "We have noted the backlog caused by the shortage of refuse compactors and can assure residents that the matter is receiving urgent attention."

Fikile Mbalula is going after us for R2 million. We must be doing something right. Support news that matters. Please donate to GroundUp.

Donate using SnapScan.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X