Zimbabwe: Govt Approves Harare's $41 Billion Budget

10 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOVERNMENT has approved Harare City Council's $41 billion budget for 2022 that will see increases in rates and tariffs.

They city council spokesperson Michael Chideme confirmed the development Thursday saying the budget was hinged on improving water provision and service delivery and would be supported by devolution funds.

"We are improving all areas of service delivery which include garbage collection and clearance of dumps, water delivery, public lighting, roads, health and all municipal services," Chideme said.

"The 2022 budget is largely cost recovery, meaning that it has been crafted to absorb costs to provide services. It will allow for cross subsidisation in areas where the charge is below cost; for example, in the health sector where tariffs have not been increased," he said.

"This will help us to achieve our objectives of delivering 'an upper-middle income economy'. These measures are all aimed at stabilising the council's microenvironment and enhancing operational efficiency."

Chideme said residents should expect increases in property taxes, refuse charges, housing charges and burial charges among others.

"Residents, who use below 5 cubic metres, equivalent to 25 of 200 litre drums will pay 12% less this year in high density suburbs and 11% less in low-density suburbs compared to last year. Charges for clinics and hospitals have not been increased in order to promote access to health by all," he said.

Chideme also said only fines and penalties have been increased by 300-400% to promote compliance and stop illegal activities in the city.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X