Malawi: Resilient Structures Crucial in Dealing With Pangs of Natural Disasters, Says UNDP

The United Nations Development programme- UDNP has pledged total support towards enhancing communities' resilience through multi-level interventions approaches.

UNDP Malawi Programme Analyst for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, Sothini Nyirenda has told MBC online that among measures, are Inclusive Recovery Project and the Promoting Sustainable Partnerships for Empowered Resilience (PROSPER) programme, funded by the UK government with an aim of averting large-scale flood damage in the country.

This, he said, follows frequent and intense floods, droughts, strong winds and other extreme weather conditions endangering communities, agricultural activities and infrastructure, resulting in almost half of the 28 districts in Malawi being deemed as disaster prone.

"UNDP Malawi has worked to support construct a total of 10 Evacuation Centres over the years, capacitated to accommodate more than 300 people in flood prone areas. He said

According to Nyirenda, the multipurpose centers provide safe temporary shelter during disasters and include solar lights to ensure security around the premises, access to running water and sanitation needs, energy efficient stoves, spacious separate rooms for men and women, storage, cooking utensils, beddings, and trained camp management officials

The project, he added, has benefited the people residing in the GVH Mpembeza, Zomba rural with weather and flood resilient houses.

In the same area UNDP Malawi has also constructed flood resilient community market in a quest to prevent natural disaster from hampering business activities in the community considering most people live from hand to mouth.

One of the beneficiaries, Malita Kwenzalamba aged 79 said "I look after 30 grandchildren and I rely on business for daily survival, in the past businesses was unstable as we were continuously interrupted every time we have floods as water used to wash away our benches since we're constructed loosely with simple woods"

UNDP Malawi in collaboration with the UN Resident Coordinator's Office is also working with Government, through the Department of Disaster Management (Dodma) on information management systems and mechanisms aimed at strengthening the humanitarian coordination in the country.