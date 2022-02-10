Nigerian Actor 'Natty' of New Masquerade Fame Dies At 79

10 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

His flourishing career suffered a setback after a stroke in 2009.

Veteran actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as 'Natty' in the foremost soap, 'New Masquerade,' is dead.

'The New Masquerade' was a Nigerian sitcom that aired on the Nigerian television network from the 1980s until the mid-1990s. It was created and written by James Iroha, who also acted in Giringori Akabogu.

Mr Amuta died on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a protracted sickness.

The first son of the deceased, Chukwuma Amuta, confirmed the death of the veteran Nollywood actor in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Mr Amuta described the actor as a caring father who did his best to raise his children.

"Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness," he said.

NAN reports that the deceased hailed from Ukana in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry.

He also acted in some Nollywood movies, including 'Lion Finger' in 2003, 'Eagles Bride' in 2005, and 'Ijele' in 1999.

His flourishing career suffered a setback after he had a stroke in 2009.

At the time, rumours suggesting he had died swirled on numerous occasions, but his family dismissed the claims.

In 2014, his son had refuted such a claim.

"I am surprised to hear such a fallacious rumour. It is true that my dad had a stroke some five years ago, that is, 2009. Presently, he is clinically stable, and he is recovering well," he had said.

He is survived by his wife, Cordelia, and six children.

In March 2017, Veronica Njoku, famous for her role as Ramota in 'The New Masquerade,' passed away. The late Njoku played Chief Jegede's (played by Claude Eke) wife and a close ally of Ovuleria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X