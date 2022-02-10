Kenya: SportPesa CEO Karauri to Vie for the Kasarani Parliamentary Seat

9 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri has joined politics declaring that he will be vying for the Kasarani parliamentary seat.

Karauri formally declared his bid during a function at the Kasarani Health Centre on Wednesday where he told residents that he has what it takes to lead them.

"In the course of the work that we have been doing in the community, both in sports and maternal health, many people have approached me to represent them so that we can make change together. Today, I declare that I will be in the race as their next MP in Kasarani," he announced.

The former Kenya Airways pilot however, did not disclose which party he will vie under.

He promised residents that he will transform the Constituency if elected in the August 2022 polls.

"I can say, here and today, that together we will change the face of Kasarani Constituency," he said.

He said that the people of Kasarani, and Kenya as a whole, need quality leadership that will champion issues in healthcare, youth employment and, more so, sports as a means of employment for the youth.

Karauri will be seeking to unseat the incumbent Mercy Gakuya who was elected on a Jubilee ticket.

Jackson Ngechu Makini alias CMB Prezzo has also declared interest for the seat.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X