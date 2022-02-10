Tanzania: Samia - How Dodoma Ring Road Project Will Boost Regional Trade

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has laid a foundation stone for the 110.2km-Dodoma City Outer Ring Road Construction Project which will link Tanzania's capital city and neighboring countries to stimulate trade.

The completion of the 249.99bn/- project will help the country to translate the recently signed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into actuality, according to the Head of State.

At the event attended by public top officials, development partner representatives, President Samia thanked the African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina for funding various development projects including roads, water and agricultural sector.

The financial institution has so far pumped in a total of 2.458tri/- in 11 road projects in the country which cover 1914.8km.

The amount, according to President Samia, is almost 66 percent of the entire budget of the Ministry of Works and Transport for the entire 2021/22 financial year.

"On behalf of the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania we thank and salute you Mr President (Dr. Akinwumi Adesina) and the bank for the strategic support given to our country," President Samia said.

Weighing up on the funding of 11 projects from only one sector (works), the Head of State said the "African Development Bank is real for Africans' development."

While the country pumped in a lot of funds to execute various road projects, the President asked Wananchi to protect and use the infrastructures wisely since they cost a lot.

Only kilometer of a road can cost between 1.2bn/- to 1.5bn/- depending on the nature of the soil of an area, she said and added that the same amount can be used to implement a huge district hospital building.

She assured wananchi that the sixth phase government will continue to implement all projects raised during the previous government.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Works and Transport Prof Makame Mbarawa said that the Dodoma project will boost transport and manufacturing sectors, reduce traffic jams in the city centre.