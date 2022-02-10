Africa: Lagos to Host 2022 Africa Fencing Championship

10 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria is set to host the 2022 African Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship slated for between February 23 and February 27in Lagos with continental powerhouses Egypt and South Africa leading the roll call of participating nations.

Nigeria Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel, disclosed that Nigeria got the hosting rights at the expense of six other countries who also bidded to host the championship slated for the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Other countries billed to feature in the tournament include; Ghana, Togo, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Angola, Mali and DR Congo among others.

Samuel noted that the countries near-flawless hosting of the same tournament in 2018 helped in securing the hosting right at the expense of other nations that bidded.

"Nigeria bidded alongside six other countries but what stands us out is the lasting impression we made in 2018 which was the first-time ever that we hosted an African championship, which the continental body rated as highly successful," he said.

He commended the Lagos State Sports Commission for providing adequate support towards the successful hosting of the championship.

Samuel, a former international fencer, assured of another successful hosting stating all international guidelines regarding Covid 19 is already in place.

"We are looking forward to a bigger, better tournament and with the trust placed on Nigeria by the African Fencing Federation we won't disappoint."

The 8th Junior/Cader AFC held in March 2018 was a major success it attracted over 200 participants from 31 African countries with Egypt, the continent's topmost ranked team topped the overall medals table.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X