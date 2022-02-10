Zimbabwe: Karuru Opens Scoring Account in Saudi Arabia

WARRIORS midfielder Ovidy Karuru appears to have settled well at Saudi Arabian second division side Al-Shoullah after scoring his first goal for the club in only his second appearance Wednesday.

The veteran attacking midfielder scored with a spectacular overhead kick in the first half of Al-Shoullah's 2-1 win over Najram.

The victory ended the club's disappointing run of nine matches without a win which dates back to their 2-1 win over Bisha on November 29.

It appears the arrival of Karuru has led to a change of fortunes.

Karuru made his debut for Al-Shoullah in their 1-1 draw against Al Kholood last week Tuesday and on Wednesday it took only 23 minutes for him to open his account, in his second match for Al Shoalah, in their 2-1 win over Najran.

His spectacular overhead kick from close range broke the deadlock in the contest.

The Warriors star will be hoping to continue his good form for Al-Shoalah, who are currently in 13th position on the 20 team Saudi Arabia Division 1 standings.

Karuru, who at 32 is now in the twilight of his career, recently chose a lucrative move to the Saudi Arabian second-tier league ahead of remaining in South Africa.

The experienced midfielder has previously played professional football in France and Belgium.

Prior to his move to Saudi Arabia, the former Masvingo United player had been without a club since parting ways with relegated South African side Black Leopards at the end of last season.

His failure to find a new home was the main reason for his omission from the Warriors squad for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), where Zimbabwe were knocked out at the group stages.