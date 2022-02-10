Nigeria: NDLEA Storms Abuja Nightlife Garden, Nabs 8 Guests Drinking Cannabis Tea

Abuja. — In making good the warning of its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd), Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Tuesday night stormed a popular nightlife relaxation garden at Wuse area of Abuja and arrested eight persons for indulgence in drugs use.

Director Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi confirmed the arrest of eight offenders to Vanguard.

Operatives of the anti-drug agency acting on reliable intelligence were said to have taken the patronizers (including foreigners) of the garden said to be notorious for all manner of drug use trade unawares leading to several guests scampering to escape arrest.

The NDLEA operatives were said to have stormed the nightlife garden at about 9 pm on Tuesday night in sizeable numbers, making it impossible for all the guests to escape

While confirming the raid, Babafemi said those nabbed were caught in the act of drugs abuse noting the investigation has commenced

He said, "A total of eight persons were arrested. Some of them are dealers, while others are users.

"All the people arrested have connections with drugs. Our men recovered drugs from them at that spot. They were drinking cannabis as tea."