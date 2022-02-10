Mauritius: District Governor 417 of Lions Club International Meets President of the Republic

press release

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, received a visit from the District Governor 417, Compagnon de Melvin Jones de catégorie " progressive " (CMJP) of Lions Club International, Ms Chantal Dixneuf, this morning, at the State House in Réduit.

District 417 of Lions Club International, which has been established in 2018, groups Lions Clubs from Comoros, Madagascar, and Mayotte. Ms Dixneuf, who is District Governor for 2021-2022, is presently on an official visit to Mauritius.

In a statement, Ms Dixneuf said that though she already visited Mauritius in the past, it was her first time in the country as District Governor. She deemed that her meeting with the President of the Republic was marked with good communication and exchange of ideas.

The District Governor pointed out that discussions were constructive. Talks focused, among others, on the various projects of the Lions Club, past and future. She also spoke of the required support from Mauritian entities to go even further.