Zimbabwe: Agric Departments Get Over 3 000 Motorbikes

Different agricultural departments, including colleges, have received 3 476 motorbikes as Government moves to capacitate and upgrade agricultural extension workers so they carry out their work more effectively.

The motorbikes are part of the 5 000 that were mobilised by President Mnangagwa in 2020 as part of the Government's efforts to boost agriculture extension services and increase food production.

Agriculture departments had been handicapped in their quest to reach out to farmers because of the lack of mobility to enable frontline extension staff to carry out their duties, a development that has compromised visibility of extension personnel.

The motorbikes were distributed to extension officers in the ministry's departments, with some assigned to agricultural colleges to enhance student training.

A weekly update from the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development revealed that 523 motorbikes were distributed under the first batch, 379 on the second batch, 221 third batch, 1 429 fourth batch and 924 fifth batch.

Technical backstopping and coaching of farmers is pivotal in boosting agricultural productivity, ensuring climate change adaptation, ensuring food security, improving rural livelihoods and promoting agriculture as an engine of pro-poor and inclusive economic growth.

The extension staff have also received satellite-linked electronic tablets to help them discharge their duties.

A high-proportion of households received agricultural advisory services last season across all provinces mainly due to the provision of motorcycles to extension officers, the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVac) report has established.

The ZimVac report states that nationally, 81 percent of households received agricultural extension visits last year as a result of the intervention.