Zimbabwe: Tanganda Eyes Inclusive Growth

Newly — listed Tanganda Tea Company has pledged to continue actively improving the lives of its employees and the community of Chipinge, in which it operates.

In some of its initiatives, the company provides free food packs, production bonuses, free clinics, subsidised schooling, training and subsidised medical treatment for the Chipinge community.

Said Tanganda chief executive Timothy Fennell: "Tanganda is committed to creating value for its employees and the communities in which we operate in, who have expressed confidence in the company.

"We have been part of the Chipinge community for a long time and as a company we play our part of giving to the people of the communities that give to us."

Since its inception, the company has invested significantly in enhancing its capacity and widening the product range for the local and export markets. It is a great example of how a company can succeed with a vibrant and forward-looking management.

Management says the company has actively looked at risk and ways to mitigate it to ensure long-term growth.

Tanganda, which employs over 5 000 people with the majority in Manicaland, has continued to grow its operations and its diversification plan has gained root.

Tanganda is now largely known as an agricultural export business.

Chipinge, synonymous with Tanganda Tea Company, is now also known for its coffee, macadamia nuts and avocados and being a leading export region for agricultural products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company exports 80 percent of its tea products, almost 90 percent of avocados and nearly 100 percent of macadamia nuts.

The agriculture-focused firm has been building four dams and boreholes at Ratelshoek, Tingamira and Jersey, to alleviate adverse weathers such as drought and extended dry seasons. It has also insured crops such as avocados against hailstorms and other perils.

Notably, the company has invested in solar plants on its Ratelshoek, Tingamira and Jersey estates to produce an aggregate of 4,4 megawatts (MW).

The project is due for completion next month and will go a long way in ensuring consistent production, extended irrigation support, and minimum downtime due to any erratic power supply.

With respect to its continued diversification, Tanganda went into the growing of macadamia nuts.

The company intends to invest in a microjet on all macadamia plantations, which will improve both water efficiency and yield realisation. It is also looking at installing a cracking plant for value addition locally.