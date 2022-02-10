Zimbabwe: Eagles in Five-Match Winless Streak

FORMER Logan Cup champions Alliance Health Eagles are experiencing a miserable run which has seen them going five games on the trot without winning in the first class competition.

The Harare-based franchise suffered huge back-to-back losses inside one week, to compound their woes in this campaign.

The side just managed to avoid two innings defeats inside a week when they fell to a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Mountaineers at Old Hararians on Tuesday.

Eagles have not won a match since October last year when they beat Mid-West Rhinos by five wickets. They lost four matches since then and drew one. And, it looks Eagles, who were finalists last year, are not likely to make it this year, although there is still another round of games.

After losing to Rocks by an innings and 117 runs last week, Eagles found themselves on the back foot again against Mountaineers this week.

They were bowled out for 181 runs and 165 runs, which sandwiched Mountaineers' healthy first innings total of 328 runs. All-rounder Wesley Madhevere's 72 runs in the first innings and the superb seven-for was the only bright spot for Eagles.

They were put in to bat first after losing the toss and they struggled to get partnerships, apart from the 72-run partnership between Madhevere and Tino Mutombodzi (38) for the fourth wicket.

Mountaineers powered to a competitive total, thanks to Ben Compton's century and the accompanying half tons from Clive Chitumba (54) and Tinashe Muchawaya (50).

Madhevere always kept them in check with a fine seven-wicket haul from his off-breaks but that could not prevent Mountaineers from building a big first-innings lead of 147 runs.

Eagles again choked with the bat when they returned for the second innings. Left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza had a magical spell with the ball as Mountaineers made light work of their opponents who they dismissed for 165 runs.

The 28-year-old took four wickets in 11 balls, including three in four balls as Mountaineers went on to claim victory with a day to spare.

Masakadza finished with 4-21. In fact, the leg spinner had eight match wickets following his equally impressive figures of 4-31 in the first innings.

Eagles had started the third day on 66 for three, having fallen 147 runs behind on the first innings.

They continued to lose wickets without much resistance and at the end of the day Mountaineers needed just 19 runs in their second innings to seal victory and climb top of the table with 40 points.

But they had a temporary stay at the top as Tuskers yesterday reclaimed the spot following a 28-run win over Mid-West Rhinos. Tuskers lead the table with 43 points.

Scorecard:

Alliance Health Eagles - 181 and 165 all out in 61.4 overs (Tinotenda Mutombodzi 38, Kudzai Maunze 36, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 32; Wellington Masakadza 4/21, Victor Nyauchi 2/43, Clive Chitumba 1/17)

Mountaineers - 328 and 19-0 in 3.2 overs (Ben Compton 13*, Kevin Kasuza 6*)

Tuskers - 347 and 292-5 declared in 66.5 overs (Craig Ervine 107, Brian Chari 77, Milton Shumba 44*; Brandon Mavuta 2/102, Tafara Chingwara 1/14, Carl Mumba 1/19)

Rhinos - 245 and 366 (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 65, Prince Masvaure 103, Jonathan Campbell 54; Ainsley Ndlovu 5/71, Sheunopa Musekwa 2/79, John Nyumbu 2/106)