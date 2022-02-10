Zimbabwe: Women Earn a Living From Recycling Waste

Fungai Lupande — Mash Central Bureau

Women in Mashonaland Central are earning a living from recycling waste making items such as pavement bricks, hats, mats and bags as the community takes waste recycling and environmental issues seriously.

Chairperson for Rujeko and Kubatana clubs Mrs Cecilia Kachinda said they are killing two birds with one stone by making the environment clean at the same time making money from the waste.

They are making handbags, purses, hats, pavement bricks and mats from plastic waste.

"We were assisted with a brick moulder for the pavers and we are selling them for 50 US cents each. The price for bags and sun hats range from US$2 to US$5 depending on the size," she said.

"We are selling our products locally, but need wider markets. We are making nice accessories and we need assistance in marketing our products.

"Both clubs have 20 women and we have waste collection bags in our home. Our waste collection and separation starts in our own homes."

Mrs Kachinda said the community also separates waste to make it easy for the women to collect. Mrs Josphine Jere who is recycling in Bindura said she is making chairs, tables, brooms, bins and carpet and other things from waste plastic.

"We want these productive initiatives to spread to our youths who are engaging in prostitution and drug abuse," she said.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said a clean and safe environment attracts investors.

She urged local authorities to develop environmental action plans in line with the Environmental Management Act.

She applauded Mvurwi Town Council for using devolution funds to establish a standard landfill.

"I am informed that the town council has submitted their environmental impact assessment report for the landfill to Environmental Management Agency," she said.

"There is a need for everyone to participate in promoting sustainable waste management practices and initiatives. As we move towards achieving Vision 2030, a clean and safe environment attracts investors.

"I encourage institutions and other stakeholders to keep on supporting the local authorities in waste management issues."

EMA education and publicity officer Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said the focus now was now on rural service centres and waste recycling.

"We are moving beyond the broom and looking into recycling initiatives to promote the livelihoods of people.

"EMA has established waster transfer and separation centres in collaboration with local authorities. In Mvurwi, with the help of Mvurwi Town Council, we established waste transfer centres in Kubatana and Rujeko community-based organisations.

"We are also helping individuals in Shamva and Bindura with transport of the recycled material. We are helping them to meet the demand within communities around the province in ways that assist them to continue recycling."