Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Meets the Diplomatic Corps to Deliberate On Issues of Common Interest

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, met today in Port Louis, with Members of the Diplomatic Corps to exchange views on current matters of interest and to pave the way forward for future initiatives.

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, the High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Mauritius and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ms Rezina Ahmed, and the Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Ashwamed Dinassing, were also present.

In his remarks, Minister Ganoo stated that the third Ministerial conference on Maritime Security will take place in May this year and will comprise the signing of agreement for setting up of two MASE Regional Centers; and the setting up of a regional investigation and prosecution platform to enable legal finish against transnational maritime crimes.

He pointed out that Mauritius submitted candidature to various international organisations namely the Permanent Court of Arbitrations, the International Telecommunication Union, the UNESCO, and the United Nations Security Council.

Minister Ganoo also called for assistance from various countries for the setting up of the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for which appropriate regulatory frameworks have already been established.

He further expressed gratitude to all partner countries and organisations for assisting Mauritius in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke of several Government measures to curtail the progression of the virus in the community including the rolling out of a vast vaccination campaign for the population.

As for Minister Gobin, he made an appeal to the Diplomatic Corps in favour of Mauritius's candidature to various international elections.

For her part, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ms Ahmed stated that the meeting was a great opportunity for ambassadors to discuss challenges and future plans. She encouraged ambassadors to meet more frequently and to deliberate on issues of common interest.