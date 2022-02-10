Nigeria: Kidnappers Kill Ondo Businessman, Farmer

10 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

Akure — Two persons, a businessman and a farmer were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in separate attacks in Ondo State.

The killings, according to reports, occurred in Molege community, Ose council area and Ondo town in Ondo West council area of the state.It was gathered that at Molege, a farmer, Zacheus Olotu, from Oka Akoko, Akoko South West council area, was kidnapped and later found dead.

The victim and his wife were said to have been on their way to farm when they were abducted between Ifon and Molege by the herdsmen, but the wife was released hours later to source the ransom money.

However, Vanguard gathered that a search carried out by security operatives after they were informed led to the discovery of Zacheus corpse in the forest.

His corpse had been deposited at Iwaro Oka General Hospital, according to a police source.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Oka, the Olubaka of Oka, Oba Yusufu Adebori Adeleye, has urged the security agencies in the state to get to the root of the matter and arrest the culprits.

In the other attack in Ondo town, a 45-year-old businessman, Sunday Okeke, also known as Sunny White, was reportedly shot dead while on transit to Anambra State.The victim, according to sources, was travelling alongside two of his friends when they were kidnapped.

A police source said the abductors shot the victim while he attempted to flee into a nearby bush while others were whisked away.

Speaking on the ugly incident, wife of the deceased, Chioma, said she was shocked about the news of her husband's death and urged the police and other security agencies to fish out the killers and prosecute them.

The state police command image maker, Fumi Odunlami, could not be reached for comments.

