Nigeria: Again, Customs Intercepts N3.2bn Pangolin Scales, Elephant Tusks in Lagos

The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali, yesterday, said officers of the Strike Force Unit intercepted pangolin scales and Elephant tusks worth N3.2bn in Lagos.

The Customs CG, who was represented by the outgoing national public relations officer of the Service, Joseph Attah at a press briefing in Lagos, said the seizures were carried out on the 2nd of February, 2022 at the Lekki area of the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the current interception is coming barely three months after the unit intercepted sacks of pangolin scale worth N1.7billion in Lagos. Also, the unit in August, 2021 intercepted another sacks of Pangolin scales worth N22billion in Lagos.

The Customs CG, while briefing newsmen, stated that the interception was made from a Siena bus with registration number KRD 541 HH in Lekki area of Lagos.

"On the 2nd of February, 2022, upon credible intelligence, the CGC's Strike Force stormed Lekki area of Lagos and intercepted one Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KRD 541 HH with chassis: STDZA23C955338572 suspected to be loaded with un-Customs goods. Immediately, the vehicle with its content, including 4 occupants (all Nigerians) were taken to the station and detained.

"Upon 100 percent physical examination, the following items were found: fifteen sacks of pangolin scales and four sacks of elephant tusks. Total quantity of Elephant tusks intercepted is 145kg while total quantity of Pangolin scales is 839.4kg with a total value of N3.2billion," he pointed out.

The CGC, however, stated that the sting operation and interception was the fourth major seizure of pangolin scales, ivory and other assorted wildlife parts in Nigeria within the last 13 months.

"The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Wildlife Justice Commission, targeting the illegal trade of wildlife from Africa to Asia.

"What you are seeing today is the fourth major seizure of Pangolin scales, ivory and other assorted wildlife parts in Nigeria within the last 13 months," he stressed.

He stressed that, "we wish to specifically commend the Wildlife Justice Commission for their continued commitment to this cause through provision of credible and actionable intelligence. Nigeria Customs appreciates this working synergy and look forward for more."