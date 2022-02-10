Nigeria: LASUED, LASUST Will Be Reference Points in Academic Circle, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed optimism that the two newly approved state-owned universities; Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu, 39years after the first State-owned University, Lagos State University was established would be reference points in academic circle in no distant time.

The governor stated this when the National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed handed over certificates for the two new Lagos universities at the commission's headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

With the issuance of clearance certificates of operation by NUC, Lagos State University of Education is now the 56th state university and 204th University in Nigeria, as well as the second University of education in Nigeria while Lagos State University of Science and Technology is 57th state university and 205th university in Nigeria.

The two universities, which are expected to kick start operations any moment from now are in addition to the existing Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, established in 1982 by the first Civilian Governor of Lagos, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande. Lagos State now has three state-owned universities.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu last week assented to the bills transmitting Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu to the University of Science and Technology as well as Adeniran Ogunsanya Colleges of Education, Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education.

Speaking at NUC headquarters, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who commended the commission for granting the operational certificates for Lagos State University of Education and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, said the creation of the two universities by his administration is not about being ambitious but doing what is proper for the people of Lagos State.

He commended the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and state lawmakers for working with the executive arms of government and other stakeholders toward passage of the law setting up the two universities.

He also appreciated the leadership of the legacy tertiary institutions for their understanding.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said converting erstwhile Lagos State Polytechnic to a University of Science and Technology will bring about innovative engineering, science invention and other innovations that are critical to the development of the country and state, adding that the conversion of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education into a University of Education is a proper and right thing to do given the demands and the present needs of students.

He said operation of the two additional universities will assist in meeting the demands and needs of the teeming youths who are craving for higher education to be future leaders and reference points not only for themselves and families but for the nation.

"It is about the future of our citizens. It is about the future of our youths, who truly believe in us to do the right thing. It is about our commitment to taking tertiary education to a level that all of us would be proud of. It is all around ensuring that we give hope and opportunity to our teeming youths that believe in us to do the right thing.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, pledged the commission's total support to the two universities and urged Lagos State government to take full advantage of the professional and technical advice that the commission would provide to the state government for the establishment and operation of their universities.