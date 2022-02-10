Namibia: Futsal Play-Offs Confirmed

THE play-off matches in the Express Credit Futsal League have been confirmed following the final round of league matches over the weekend.

In the Men's A League, the defending champions X Men and Quality Futsal Club both secured their places in the quarterfinals with big wins.

X Men beat Momentum 13-2, while Quality FC beat Glamour Boys 13-4 to ensure a tight finish on the log, with the top three teams all finishing on 16 points and just separated by goal difference.

Selecau, who were not in action, finished on top of the log with a 35-goal aggregate, followed by Quality FC (+26 aggregate) and X Men (+20 aggregate).

They will be joined in the knockout stages by Faical FC who finished fourth on 12 points.

In the Men's B League, SBS Trucks beat Leopardo 3-0 to finish second on the log on 16 points and secure their place in the quarter-finals.

They will be joined by the log leaders Chile FC who finished on 18 points; Duro Nation who finished third on 14 points; and Windhoek North FC who finished fourth on 12 points.

In the women's league, Tura Magic completed their league campaign with two wins to finish at the top of the log.

They beat Ramblers II 3-0 and Unam Bokkies II 2-1 to finish well on top of the log on 19 points.

Ramblers thumped Khomas Nampol 10-4 to finish second on 13 points, while Khomas Nampol finished third on 12 points, after also beating Unam Bokkies II 7-2.

Right Way FC clinched the final knockout spot after beating Unam Bokkies II 4-2, to finish fourth on the log on 12 points.

The knockout stages will be played on 18 and 19 February.