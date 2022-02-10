Namibia: Farmers Hope for Bumper Harvest

Communal farmers are hard at work ploughing their crop fields following good rains in some northern parts of the country.

Although there are still some who did not start working on their crop fields, some said they are waiting for February to end.

"Good rain for farming comes after February," one of them said.

Maria Shikongo from Odobe village in Ohangwena said she is optimistic about this year's harvest.

She said although rain comes and goes, she has hope this year will be much better than last year.

"Good rains have instilled a sense of hope for most farmers in our region. We received very good rainfall recently," she said.

The widespread showers in the region have seemingly restored the farmers' confidence in a bumper harvest.

Nangula Shinedima from Omafo village said she cultivated a sizable portion of land and that a good harvest is evident.

"We are praying for average rainfall, because if it rains heavily, our crops will be destroyed," she added.

Simon Timoteus from Onaushe village told New Era that most livestock farmers are excited about the rainy season they have experienced so far.

"The animals that survived the worst drought are getting stronger by the day and some are already pregnant which might be an indication of better season ahead," he said.

One of the residents of Ompundja stated that rains brought them food too.

"I have collected enough traditional spinach. These days I will not step in food shops," she said.

She further said she will dry some for future consumption.