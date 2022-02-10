Namibia: Otjozondjupa Launches Maternal and Child Health Week

The Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Otjozondjupa region recently launched an external Maternal and Child Health week-long programme ending on 11 February.

The main aim is ensuring that all children who missed out on their normal routine vaccination or antigen are traced and vaccinated to make sure that they receive all the vaccinations and antigens they are supposed to have received from birth.

The initiative is tailor-made for children who missed out on their routine vaccination and antigen, and it is important that children receive their required vaccinations and antigens from birth to boost their immune systems and help protect them from infections and diseases.

Gebhardo Timotheus, the regional health director for the Otjozondjupa region, emphasised that the programme is not only focused on vaccination, but also provides other vital services such as examining children who are brought in for vaccination for other diseases that they might have to be treated on spot, or to refer those who have serious conditions to nearby hospitals or health centres for further treatment.

"This exercise is very important, and the ministry and its regional stakeholders have made sure that this message was conveyed through all available media sources to all communities, parents, guardians and family members to make sure that they bring their children to the regional health centres and posts where these services are going to be rendered through this week," said Timotheus. He added that supervised teams were dispatched to all four health districts within the region, and that the directorate received all the necessary vaccines and antigens to carry out this exercise, although transport still remains a challenge for the health directorate.

"We have tried to use all possible means we have at our disposal to make sure that we reach out to our communities in terms of transport, and we also received support from other stakeholders like the World Health Organisation, who provided us with financial support, and many other stakeholders, including the Otjozondjupa Regional Council and the Office of the Governor," added Timotheus.

The regional health director stressed that this is not only a simple vaccine, but parents, guardians and family members should take responsibility in making sure their children receive this important vaccine as it protects them from serious infections and diseases. The whole immunisation package of vaccines and antigens for Measles, Hepatitis B and others will be administered during this exercise.