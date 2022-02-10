Mozambique: Covid-19 - 87 New Cases. 112 Recoveries and Two Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 87 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 112 recoveries.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,239,821 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,721 of them in the previous 24 hours.

2,634 cases gave negative results, The 87 positive cases bought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 224,434. Of Tuesday's new cases, 47 were women and 40 were men. 14 cases were under 15 years of age.

42 of the new cases (48.3 per cent) were from Maputo city. There were also 12 cases from Zambezia, nine from Niassa, nine from Maputo province, five from Cabo Delgado, three from Nampula, three from Sofala, two from Tete, one from Inhambane and one from Gaza. Manica was the only province where no positive cases were reported.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus) rose from 1.49 per cent on Monday to 3.2 per cent on Tuesday.

After three days with no Covid-19 deaths, the Ministry release reported two deaths from the disease, both women, aged 38 and 71. One death occurred in Maputo city and the second in Gaza. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,185.

In the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo and one in Gaza), while three new cases were admitted, all in Maputo.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres fell, from 29 on Monday to 25 on Tuesday. Slightly more than half of these patients - 13 - were in Maputo, There were also three in Niassa, three in Manica, two in Nampula, and one each in Zambezia, Tete, Inhambane, and Matola. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Sofala, Gaza or Cabo Delgado.

Of the 112 recoveries, 47 were from Maputo city, 35 from Sofala, 17 from Zambezia, and 13 from Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 217,479, which is 96.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 4,793 on Monday to 4,766 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,462 (72.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 429; Cabo Delgado, 165; Gaza, 156; Zambezia, 137; Niassa, 132; Manica, 115; Tete, 84; Inhambane, 49; Nampula, 29; and Sofala, eight.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 50.214 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 9.912,372, which is 65.2 per cent of all citizens aged 18 years and above.

Vaccine coverage varies widely between the provinces - from an extraordinary 98.7 per cent in Nampula, to a worryingly low 42 per cent in Sofala.