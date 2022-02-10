Namibia: NFA Invests Over a Million in Referees

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) last year invested over N$1 million in the training and development of local referees, and the results of that investment are starting to bear the desired fruits.

Yesterday, a total of 11 referees were officially presented with Fifa badges, and the NFA said it was a remarkable number given the country's population. The new Fifa-certified referees consist of seven males and four females.

Speaking at the presser in the capital yesterday, NFA marketing and communications manager Cassius Moetie said: "It is important to note that an amount of over N$1 million for the year 2021 alone was invested in developing, training and moulding the 11 officials that we are seeing here today".

Meanwhile, NFA referees' coordinator Absalom Goseb said they have for the past years been coping with a small budget, and that somehow hindered their development programmes.

With the increased budget allocation, he said more local refs are now gaining the required training and exposure.

"Last year, we spoke to the NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos, who agreed to assist our desk with increased funding, and that helped us train refs in all 14 regions. We trained at beginners and intermediate as well as advanced course levels," said Goseb.

A total of 35 referees benefitted from these courses, with local development courses also scheduled to take place soon.

Speaking to New Era Sport after receiving her Fifa accreditation, prominent local referee Vistoria 'Visto' Shangula said it's a huge milestone for her, as she will now be able to officiate matches on a bigger stage. "I am happy to be a Fifa referee. This is an honour and opportunity for me to show other girls out there that there is so much to do. It's really a great opportunity for me to get a badge to officiate the senior teams," she said.

Referees:

Wilhem Letukwafa Haitembu (male), Naftal Negongo (m), Samuel Mayele Ngipandandulwa (m), Vistoria Shangula (female) and Twanyanyukwa Antsino (m).

Assistant referees

Eveline Lungameni (f), Matheus Kanyanga (m), Alex Muzibwane (m), Ndapewa Shilixuleni (f) Matheus Nevonga (m) and Lisias Festus Shaningwa.