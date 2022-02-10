Namibia: Witbooi Reveals 2022 Development Plans

Keetmanshoop Rural councillor Gerrit Witbooi, listed an array of projects including agriculture projects, road works, housing and sports facilities in the vast and diverse constituency that will enjoy his attention and dedication this year.

He said uplifting the socio-economic circumstances of the residents could be achieved through coordinating the planned activities with that of the respective local authorities and other relevant stakeholders.

He made this observation when prompted by New Era about his developmental plans for the 2022/23 financial year.

In terms of the Kronlein suburb, situated in Keetmanshoop, he mentioned the interlocking of Windhoekweg as the main project to be implemented this year.

"The project has been advertised and the tender will be awarded to the successful bidder in due course," said the councillor.

The councillor further vows to work hand in hand with the Keetmanshoop municipality in servicing land to provide decent housing for residents, especially those still living as backyard squatters.

"Another issue I want to tackle is the reopening of the southern gate at the Keetmanshoop State hospital," said Witbooi.

He added that this will give patients easier and quicker access to health services as well as saving them money on transport costs to access the facility.

He said his office is in discussions with the developer of the Van Rhyn Dam outside the southern town.

"We want to attract investors who can implement irrigation and recreation facilities at the dam, in the same vein creating much needed employment," he said.

Witbooi also said he will establish a closer relationship with the //Kharas Contractors Association as a means to ensure all related construction works will benefit registered small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) equally and fairly.

Referring to Aroab village, he plans on negotiating with commercial banks for at least one to open a branch in the village as well as at Koës.

"Residents have to travel to Keetmanshoop to access banking services but if we can have it here, residents can also save on transport costs," the councillor reasoned.

Another project kicking off in Aroab soon will be the construction of a precast boundary wall for Aroab Sports Stadium.

"I will be actively advocating for the establishments of green scheme projects in the constituency to provide much needed food security and job creation for our residents," said Witbooi.

In Koës, the process of building 50 low-cost houses, which started in November 2021, will be completed by mid-2022, he said.

On Klein-Karas, the politician explained that his office is in negotiations to bring the Al Dahra Group, which currently produces mainly dates south of the Naute Dam, on board to invest in agricultural opportunities in the area. The final agreement he said should be signed off by middle 2022.

At the Naute Dam Irrigation Project, Witbooi informed this publication that his office plans to engage the Namibia Industrial Development Agency's (NIDA) management on issues raising confusion, pain and suffering for workers at the project.

According to the councillor, he intends to negotiate with the //Kharas Regional Council, Roads Authority and the Ministry of Works and Transport to upgrade the MR27/C16 road between Klein-Manasse border post and Keetmanshoop, via Aroab.

In addition, his office will have a 'Sing Out Against Hunger' concert as well as host the annual Easter sports tournament in April.

The councillor's office will also continue with its initiative of providing the less fortunate in the constituency with food and blankets.