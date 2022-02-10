Namibia: Ongwediva Donates to Health Facilities, Schools

10 February 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ongwediva Town Council has donated sanitisers and furniture to the town's schools as well as protective gear to health facilities.

A combined 3 800 aprons and 7 000 gloves worth N$24 265 were donated to Eluwa Clinic and Ongwediva Health Centre.

According to the town's spokesperson Jackson Muma, 670 litres of hand sanitiser worth N$37 728.65 were handed over to all 23 registered schools within Ongwediva town.

"Each school has received 25 litres of sanitisers while the remainder was given to the health centres and to the Circle of Hope Private Academy," Muma said.

In addition, council has identified a special school, Circle of Hope Private Academy, which caters for less privileged children, to receive seven desks and six chairs, worth N$4 991.00.

The total sum of all donations amounts to N$66 984.65.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre, mayor Taarah Shalyefu indicated that the donation came as a result of the existing twinning agreement between the Stadt Lommel in Belgium and Ongwediva.

"Council resolved to procure these items in efforts to continuously and consistently intensify the fight against the spread of Covid-19," said the mayor.

He further appealed to stakeholders to join the town council in assisting the needy, especially during this challenging time of Covid-19.

